Register
02:29 GMT +317 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook

    Belgian Court Orders Facebook to Stop Secret Tracking of Users Without Accounts

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 110

    A Belgian court on Friday ordered Facebook to stop tracking internet users who have no Facebook account or face a fine of 250,000 euros a day.

    According to the court, Facebook keeps tabs not only on its users, but even on people who have never visited the Facebook website itself.

    Facebook must "stop following and recording internet use by people surfing in Belgium until it complies with Belgian privacy laws," the Brussels court said, according to AP.

    Facebook must publish the 84-page ruling on its website and display extracts in Belgian newspapers within three months, a court spokesperson said.

    "Facebook must also destroy all personal data obtained illegally," the court ordered.

    British Union Jack flags are seen on the desks of members of the European parliament ahead of a debate on the upcoming summit and EU referendum in the UK, in Strasbourg, France, February 3, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler
    UK Liberal Democrats Believe Gov't Trying to Take Credit for EU Rules on Online Privacy
    The 84-page verdict is based on a probe by Belgian privacy watchdog CPVP, which determined that Facebook used cookies and invisible pixels to track internet users' activity.

    According to the court, besides tracking unregistered users who click "like" or "share" buttons on Facebook pages, even when they have no registered account, Facebook also tracks visitors of roughly 10,000 third-party websites via invisible pixels put on those sites.

    An invisible pixel isn't really invisible, per se: it's a 1x1 pixel image file whose HTML "img" tag allows it to embed the code necessary for personalized tracking of users' activities.

    Without obtaining the users' valid consent, the court said, Facebook has not only failed to say what kind of information it collects, it does not make clear how it uses that information or how long it stores it.

    Facebook has reacted by saying it is going to appeal the court decision.

    "We are disappointed with today's verdict and intend to appeal," Facebook said in a statement. "Over recent years we have worked hard to help people understand how we use cookies to keep Facebook secure and show them relevant content."

    It said the cookies and pixels it uses are "industry standard technologies," allowing hundreds of thousands of businesses to grow and reach their customers.

    The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) reportedly welcomed the verdict, AP reported.

    "This is a big win for internet users who don't want tech companies to monitor every step they make online," BEUC spokesman Johannes Kleis said in a statement.

    "What Facebook is doing is against Europe's data protection laws and should be stopped throughout the EU," Kleis added.

    Related:

    Kids These Days: Uncool Grandpa Facebook Losing More Young Users to Snapchat
    Jim Carrey Deletes Facebook Profile 'Because of Russia', Gets Trolled
    FBI Warns Facebook Users Against Spreading Child Porn Video
    Dems Urge Facebook, Twitter to Probe Alleged Russian Tracks in FBI Memo Release
    Tags:
    Tracking, privacy, online, court ruling, court, Facebook, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    In Search of Change
    In Search of Change
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok