Register
17:56 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 20, 2015.

    Who Pays the Brexit Bill, Just '10 Cents a Day'? EU Points at Germany

    © AFP 2018/ Daniel Roland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    EU Budget Commissioner Gunter Oettinger has made it plain that Brussels' debt-free budgetary policy will be unfazed by Britain's looming withdrawal from the bloc.

    Gunter Oettinger, the EU's budget chief, has said that Germany will have to contribute more to the bloc which will face new challenges in the future due to Brexit, according to the German newspaper Bild.

    "With 3 or 3.5 billion euros [3.76-4.4 billion dollars] more from Germany, we could close the gap left by Brexit and finance additional measures. That would be about a 10 cents per day more increase per head of population," Oettinger said.

    He underscored that there would be no change in the EU's debt-free budgetary policy in light of Brexit and that the bloc will not scrap its current austerity course.

    EU Commissioner Gunther Oettinger attends a press conference at the European Commission in Brussels on February 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Emmanuel DUNAND
    EU Commissioner Gunther Oettinger attends a press conference at the European Commission in Brussels on February 14, 2018

    "On the contrary: we have to compensate for about half of the gap of 12 to 14 billion euros [14.9-17.4 billion dollars] left by Brexit with cuts in the existing budget," he said.

    As for the EU's news challenges, they will specifically include the protection of the EU's external borders and the fight against terrorism, according to Oettinger.

    READ MORE: Germany Reaps Record Export Growth, While Brexit-Bound Britain Trails Behind

    His remarks came after Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democrats hold talks on forming a coalition, during which the sides specifically agreed that Germany would be ready to contribute more to the EU under a new government.  Right now, Germany remains the largest net contributor to the EU budget.

    The shadow of German Chancellor Angela Merkel photographed as she addresses the media after a meeting with German parliament floor leaders about the European Union bail-out in Berlin, Monday, May 10, 2010.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Germany Takes the Lead in Breaking EU Rules
    The UK held the Brexit referendum on June 23, 2016, and in late March 2017, the country's Prime Minister Theresa May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the country's EU withdrawal process.

    Brexit negotiations, which kicked off between Britain and the EU in June 2017, are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.

    In December, the sides finished the first phase of negotiations and shifted to the second stage which includes the transition period in EU-UK relations after Brexit, as well as their future long-term trade and security cooperation.

    Related:

    Germany Likely to Pay Much More to EU Budget After Brexit - Reports
    Berlin Should Not Pay More Into EU Budget After Brexit – Germany's Schaeuble
    Germany Pushes for 'Hard Brexit' to Deter Further EU Losses
    Britain Must Play by EU Rules Over Brexit Transition or Else, Analyst Warns
    Tags:
    austerity, population, measures, challenges, budget, Brexit, EU, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok