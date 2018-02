A former top government official from Israel ended up heckled by protesters during her visit to the British capital.

Former Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Dan Meridor was booed and branded as a "war criminal" during his appearance at King’s College in London.

The protesters, who assembled outside the auditorium where Meridor was to deliver his speech, chanted 'Shame!' when he walked past them, protesting against relations with Palestine, which are often marred by the use of force, and also blasting Israel as a "terrorist state."