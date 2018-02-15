Register
19:23 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A resident works to repair his roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016

    Aid Sector Sex Scandal: 'What About the Victims?', Charity Tells Sputnik

    © AP Photo/ Dieu Nalio Chery
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The man at the center of the Oxfam sex scandal has spoken out and dismissed accusations he held parties with prostitutes as "lies and exaggerations", while victims of sexual abuse by aid workers remain silent.

    "Where is the victim's voice in all these cases? Chloe Setter, head of policy at charity ECPAT UK asks in an interview with Sputnik.

    "What support have they received, have they had the opportunity to speak out? So far the focus has been on the organization and the people involved in the scandal but what about those who may have been abused who are left there?"

    READ MORE: Here to Help: Report Reveals UN Peacekeepers Abused Scores of Haitian Women

    The allegations involving Oxfam concern the behavior of a group of male aid workers living in the crisis hit country following the earthquake which killed 220,000 in 2010. The charity's former director Roland Van Hauwermeiren is accused of hiring prostitutes while he worked in Haiti.

    "Not that I deny everything. There are things that are correctly described. But I also read a lot of lies and exaggerations," Mr. Van Hauwermeiren told Belgian newspaper Standaard. "A lot of people — even in the international media — will be blushing when they hear my version of the facts," he added.

    Oxfam, one of the UK's largest and well known charities, has confirmed several members of staff had been dismissed or resigned following an internal investigation into sexual misconduct in Haiti. However this latest sex scandal involving Oxfam is not an isolated issue, Chloe Setter predicts more cases of abuse involving aid agencies will emerge.

    "It's easier to hide where systems are in chaos and regulations are lacking, it's easier for potential perpetrators to stay under the radar," Setter told Sputnik. "Unfortunately, I think there will be a bigger fall out, it's likely not to be limited to a few organizations, she told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: EU Troops Accused of Sexually Abusing African Children

    "Like the abuse exposed in the Catholic Church, in sport, the entertainment industry, the aid sector has now been exposed, where up until now it has been well hidden because of the context in which it takes place."

    "There is an unsettling power imbalance between aid agencies when people are dependent on an organization for food and sustenance. Abuse is as much about power as it is sexual gratification," Setter told Sputnik. 

    READ MORE: UK Football Coach Who Abused Children on 'Industrial Scale' Guilty of Sex Crimes

    ECPAT, the UK's leading charity on fighting child exploitation and slavery is all too familiar with the widespread abuse of young people in countries all over the world.

    "The targeting of children by individuals is happening on a wider scale, it's an issue we've known about for a long time but is often overlooked," Chloe Setter from the charity told Sputnik who suggests there is less focus on the abuse because it takes place outside the nation's territory in other countries where there is less accountability and less scrutiny.

    "We know that offenders deliberately seek employment in roles with children, often volunteering or setting up orphanages using funding from Western donors as a front for sexual exploitation."

    READ MORE: Aid Sector Sex Scandal a 'Wake-Up-Call' UK Int'l Dev't Secretary

    Mr. Van Hauwermeiren is also accused of using prostitutes while working for British health charity Merlin in Liberia from 2002 and 2004.

    "Many people who wouldn't consider themselves as sexual predators often end up offending in places where there is a high degree of anonymity and weak child protection systems or where the exploitation of children on the street or in private houses is," Setter explains. "All this increases the likelihood of offenders thinking they can get away with it."

    Oxfam, one of the UK's largest and well known charities, has confirmed several members of staff had been dismissed or resigned following an internal investigation into sexual misconduct in Haiti.

    Related:

    Oxfam May Lose Millions After Charity Hit by Sexual Misconduct Allegations
    Oxfam Deputy CEO Quits Over Concerns of Past Staff Behaviour in Chad, Haiti
    Guatemalan Authorities Detain Oxfam International Chairman - Reports
    Tags:
    sex abuse, UN peacekeepers, victim, peacekeepers, Oxfam, ECPAT, Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok