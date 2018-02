For the third week in a row, hundreds of high school students and teachers gather in Paris to protest against the educational reform in Paris and conditions of access to universities.

This afternoon school students and teachers took to the streets of the French capital to demand withdrawal of the reform project which will change the system of final high school exams taken by students before they enter universities. In addition, those gathered in Paris protest against the proposal to make major changes to the country's university admissions system and introduce tighter entrance criteria.