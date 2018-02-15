Register
17:25 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Dream Dearg at Stormont Feb 2018

    Nat'l Identity v 'Cultural Supremacy': How Irish Language Law Wrecked NI Gov't

    CC BY 2.0 / Sinn Féin / An Dream Dearg at Stormont Feb 2018
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    An impasse was reached on February 14 in intense negotiations between Northern Ireland's leading political parties on restoring the devolved government. One of the apples of discord and it seems the full-ripe one is the Irish language act.

    Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for over a year, since the nationalist party Sinn Fein decided to quit the power-sharing arrangement with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in January 2017.  

    Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster addresses journalists in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Liam McBurney
    Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster addresses journalists in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 9, 2017

    The talks to re-establish a joint rule in Belfast have crashed, with the DUP leader Arlene Foster saying in her official statement that "significant gaps remain between ourselves and Sinn Fein especially on the issue of the Irish language."

    "I have made it consistently clear that unionists will not countenance a stand alone or free standing Irish Language Act. Sinn Fein's insistence on a stand alone Irish Language Act means that we have reached an impasse."

    So what is so significant about the language legislation that it cut short the long — running attempt at reformation of the devolved executive — key to the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement that ended three decades of violence?

    "Sinn Fein's demands for an Irish language act, which Unionists regards as Sinn Fein's way of achieving a kind of cultural supremacy," Professor Graham Walker at Queen's University Belfast told Sputnik.

    Irish language Act (Acht na Gaeilge) would give Irish equal status with English in Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein has been clear in its ambition to have Irish set as official language in courts, state bodies, as well as right for education through Irish and bilingual signage on public buildings and road signage.

    Despite only a minority of the population speaking Irish as main language in Northern Ireland, the matter is symbolically paramount to the wider nationalist community.

    Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams speaks to media at Stormont Parliament buildings in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams speaks to media at Stormont Parliament buildings in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 12, 2017.

    But the DUP has been clear in its position, pointing out that the "unionist and British identity" is of equal importance and so far they haven't been proposed a "fair and balanced package."

    "As far back as last summer, I outlined my party's willingness to reach an accommodation on language and cultural issues. However, I indicated that any such accommodation must be fair, balanced and capable of commanding support on all sides of our community.  At the moment, we do not have a fair and balanced package. After the Assembly election, I embarked on an engagement exercise with those who love and cherish the Irish language. I respect the Irish language and those who speak it but in a shared society this cannot be a one-way street. Respect for the unionist and British identity has not been reciprocated," DUP leader Arlene Foster said in her statement. 

    The language act feud has been ongoing for a number of years and has previously seen parliamentary controversy unravel in Stormont, where the Northern Ireland Assembly sits.

    In 2014, DUP MP Gregory Campbell mocked Irish language during the Assembly meeting, by starting his address with the phrase: "Curry my yoghurt can coca coalyer." His was an attempt to poke fun at the Irish phrase "go raibh maith agat, Ceann Comhairle" that translates as "thank you, speaker" and is used by mostly Sinn Féin members.

    Campbell was subsequently barred from the Assembly for s short period after he refused to apologize for what Sinn Féin Culture Minister Carál Ní Chuilín called "pure ignorance."

    United Ireland

    Sinn Fein represents mainly Catholic proponents of a united Ireland, while the DUP is supported by the Protestant community and backers of continued rule by Britain.

    There is a very fine political balance in Northern Ireland at the moment, Professor Walker told Sputnik.

    "The population balance is getting to 50/50 [Catholic and Protestant]. A lot of people feel that in the near future there will be a majority of the Catholic community, which would lead to eventual vote for a united Ireland. There is a great deal of tension around that and the current political difficulties are reflecting that."

    Both the UK and Irish governments have been overseeing the talks between Sinn Fein and the DUP. British Prime Minister Theresa May has called on two parties "to make one final push for the sake of the people of Northern Ireland" during her visit to Belfast earlier this week. 

    Following no deal between the negotiators, the Irish Prime Minister tweeted:

    The current UK leadership is in a politically delicate position, as they depend on the DUP — their coalition partners since the 2017 election. At the same time they are not looking to upset Sinn Fein in fear of undermining the fragile 1998 peace agreement. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Theresa May Calls on Northern Irish Parties to Make 'Final Push'
    Theresa May Reportedly to Intervene in Stalled Northern Ireland Talks
    'North Ireland's Vote to Remain in EU Should Be Respected' - Sinn Fein
    Tags:
    united Ireland, language, identity, law, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Sinn Fein, Arlene Foster, Gerry Adams, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok