UK Labour Leader Corbyn Refutes Allegations of Being Spy - Spokesman

"The claim that he was an agent, asset or informer for any intelligence agency is entirely false and a ridiculous smear. Like other MPs, Jeremy has met diplomats from many countries. In the 1980s he met a Czech diplomat… for a cup of tea in the House of Commons. Jeremy neither had nor offered any privileged information to this or any other diplomat," Corbyn's spokesman said, as quoted by the Guardian newspaper.
According to the spokesman, it was well known that some intelligence officers used to lie to their superiors about recruiting people they had only met.
"The existence of these bogus claims does not make them in any way true," he stressed.
Corbyn has been Leader of the Labour Party since 2015. He has been the member of UK Parliament since 1983.
Since becoming the Labour leader, Corbyn has been under media attacks, which intensified during last year’s general election.
