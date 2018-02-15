WATCH Cars Swallowed Up by Huge Sinkhole in Rome

Two buildings near the crater were evacuated as a precaution over fears that structural damage to the buildings could cause them to collapse. The causes of the incident are still being investigated.

On Wednesday, at 6 pm local time, the road in the center of the Italian capital collapsed and formed a massive sinkhole 9-meters deep, which consumed at least eight cars, media reported. The site was immediately cordoned off and firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported after the incident.

Roma città aperta. Più aperta che non si può#Balduina pic.twitter.com/qm6fmnnGaD — Simone Santucci (@simsantucci) February 14, 2018