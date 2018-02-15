WATCH Cars Swallowed Up by Huge Sinkhole in Rome

On Wednesday, at 6 pm local time, the road in the center of the Italian capital collapsed and formed a massive sinkhole 9-meters deep, which consumed at least eight cars, media reported. The site was immediately cordoned off and firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported after the incident.
Roma città aperta. Più aperta che non si può#Balduina pic.twitter.com/qm6fmnnGaD— Simone Santucci (@simsantucci) February 14, 2018
#voragine alla #Balduina crolla una strada ed inghiotte delle auto. pic.twitter.com/vv0x94YrMZ— Pino Maio (@pino_maio) February 14, 2018
Avvisi su avvisi rimasti inascoltati, richieste di controllo e verifica disattese, adesso bisogna evacuare le palazzine. Complimenti alla giunta @virginiaraggi #balduina pic.twitter.com/7tM0VvEE92— Giacomo (@Gabblo22) February 14, 2018
