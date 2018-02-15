Register
14:44 GMT +315 February 2018
    German army tank type Leopard stands at the parking position at the training area in Grafenwoehr, near Eschenbach, southern Germany. (File)

    German Army Lacks Combat Ready Tanks for NATO Ops – Reports

    © AFP 2018/ CHRISTOF STACHE
    Europe
    In recent times, Germany's military has been making headlines with its equipment shortages and poor performance, however, next year, the country is going to take on the leading role in NATO's rapid deployment force "Speerspitze".

    The German Bundeswehr lacks tanks to fulfill its obligations to NATO as the ninth tank brigade stationed in Münster, which according to army's plan should be engaged in NATO's new force, now has only nine combat-capable of the required 44 Leopard-2 tanks and three of the 14 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, newspaper Die Welt reports, citing a secret document of the country's Defense Ministry.

    READ MORE: Toothless Panzers: Hundreds of Bundeswehr Military Vehicles Kaput

    According to the media outlet, in early 2019 the Bundeswehr is due to assume a decisive role in creating the alliance's rapid deployment force unit "Speerspitze." T-Online says that this operational group is able to be deployed in crisis areas within a few days and is aimed at "deterrence of Russia, with the help of the German tanks as well."

    German army soldiers load a Leopard 2 tank onto a truck at the Sestokai railway station some 175 kms (109 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    German Leopard 2 Tanks Arrive in Estonia to Participate in NATO Drills - Estonian Military
    The reason for the shortage, according to Die Welt, is a lack of spare parts and high maintenance costs. The German army will try to cover the "existing deficit of capabilities with elements from other strategic units."

    The report emerged after on Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged the new government in Germany to increase defense spendings in order to attain the alliance's 2 percent of the GDP goal. Expectations of the Bundeswehr's readiness to invest in NATO are growing, whereas numerous publications in the media mention Germany's defective tanks, helicopters and submarines. There were even reports that equipment shortages have forced the German military use broomsticks instead of machine guns during NATO exercises. In early 2018, media reported that Germany's new Puma infantry combat vehicles are already outdated, while funds for modernization are running low.

    READ MORE: Invincible? Not Quite: Why German Leopard Tanks Are So Vulnerable

    German army Leopard 2
    © Flickr/ US Army Europe Images
    From Leopards to Panzers: German Tank Division Swallows Dutch Mech Brigade
    In January, it was reported that  Angela Merkel's government approved a record breaking €25 billion ($30.9 billion) worth of weapons sales since taking power in 2014, angering political rivals as well as the German public, according to the ARD public broadcaster.

    The Leopard 2 is the Bundeswehr's battle tank which was developed in the 1970s. In November, Focus magazine reported that whereas the Bundeswehr had 244 Leopard-2 tanks in service, only 95 of them are in full combat readiness. Meanwhile, 53 tanks were reportedly being upgraded, seven were at test sites, and multiple others could not be repaired due to the lack of spare parts.

    Tags:
    shortage, tanks, Leopard 2, German Bundeswehr, NATO, Germany
