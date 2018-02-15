Register
08:28 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    UK Blames Russia for NotPetya Ransomware Cyberattack

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK’s minister for cybersecurity on Thursday attributed the blame for last June’s cyberattack on governments and businesses in Europe on Russia, despite providing no evidence.

    "The UK Government judges that the Russian Government, specifically the Russian military, was responsible for the destructive NotPetya cyber-attack of June 2017," Foreign Office’s Tariq Ahmad said.

    The malware, which demanded money for unscrambling victim’s data, targeted Ukrainian financial, energy and government sectors, but also Russian and other European businesses, Tariq Ahmad admitted.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    Malware Targeting Servers of Olympics Roughly Similar to BadRabbit - Report
    The ministry argued in the statement that the malicious attack had only masqueraded as a criminal enterprise but its purpose was principally to disrupt. It costs hundreds of millions of pounds to organizations across Europe.

    The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre has claimed that the Russian military appears to be behind the disruptive cyberattack. The Foreign Office’s accusations are the latest claims of Russian state involvement in cyberattacks in Europe that Moscow regards as unfounded.

    Petya or NotPetya, also known as BadRabbit, is the malware that attacked information systems in a number of countries in October 2017. According to the the Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity experts, Badrabbit has hit over 200 data hubs across the world, with the majority of the targets in Russia.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Russian Central Bank Registered Attack By BadRabbit Malware
    Last week, the network of the organizers of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics had been also reportedly attacked during the opening ceremony.

    According to the report of the Cisco Talos cyberthreat intelligence team, the samples of the code that allegedly infected the network of the 2018 Olympics during the ceremony had several similarities to such malware as NotPetya.

    However, despite UK's claims of Moscow's responsibility for alleged cyberattacks in June, independent world renowned cybersecurity experts and watchdogs point out that Russian servers were under the cyber siege among the first.

    Related:

    Malware Targeting Servers of Olympics Roughly Similar to BadRabbit - Report
    Mine It to the Limit! New Malware Turns Android Devices Into Crypto-Slaves
    Porn Malware Discovered in Google Play Game Apps, Some Aimed at Children
    Kaspersky Lab Busts New 'Smartphone Terminator' Malware
    Russian Central Bank Registered Attack By BadRabbit Malware
    Tags:
    ransomware, malware, network, attack, virus, cybersecurity, BadRabbit, NotPetya, Tariq Ahmad, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok