Register
05:22 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010

    EU Envoy to Russia: European Approach to JCPOA Close to Positions of Moscow

    © AFP 2018/ ATTA KENARE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's stance on the nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is closer to the positions of Russia and China on the issue than the one of the Untied States, the EU ambassador to Russia said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

    Markus Ederer said that the European Union considered that in the nuclear-related issues the JCPOA was the best possible agreement and there were no reasons to cast doubt on Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal.

    According to the diplomat, the European Union regrets that the position of Washington on the issue is different from the one of Brussels, which is "closer" to the positions of Beijing and Moscow.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Britain October 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Boris Johnson Calls on US to Stop Gambling With Iran Nuclear Deal
    The official added that the European Union had also voiced concerns over several other Iran's activities, such as its policy in the region or the ballistic missile program, however these issues should be considered independently of the JCPOA.

    In July 2015, Iran signed the nuclear agreement with the European Union and the P5+1 group of nations comprised of the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany.

    The agreement stipulates a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    In late October, US President Donald Trump refused to re-certify the nuclear deal, accusing Tehran of violating the spirit of the agreement. Despite the fact that Trump decided not to contest Tehran's compliance with the deal at the international level, he did not exclude a possible withdrawal from the deal if the agreement was not improved.

    Other JCPOA signatories called on the United States to comply with the agreement's provisions, saying that the deal had yielded results and was non-negotiable.

    Related:

    Iran Deal Revision Impossible Amid Mistrust Between Tehran, Washington - Moscow
    Pence: Europe Either Goes With US or Stays in 'Deeply Flawed' Iran Nuclear Deal
    US-EU Initiative on Iran Nuclear Deal Unlikely to Have Positive Results - Moscow
    UK's May Reiterates Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal at Meeting With Tillerson
    Netanyahu: Europe Must Preserve Nuclear Deal With Iran
    Tags:
    sanctions, negotiations, diplomacy, agreement, nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Markus Ederer, Iran, Russia, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok