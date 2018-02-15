Register
04:32 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Night vision device

    US Delivers 2,500 More Night Vision Devices to Ukraine

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    KIEV (Sputnik) - The United States has supplied Ukraine with 2,500 more night vision devices, adding to $850 million in security assistance it has provided to Kiev since 2014, the US Embassy in Ukraine said on Wednesday.

    "Today another 2,500 Night Vision Devices were transferred to our partners in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. These devices will help Ukrainian soldiers remain vigilant and provide security to the Ukrainian people," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

    US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch who was partaking in a transfer ceremony said that “those opposition forces who would threaten the sovereignty of Ukraine” could no longer “hide under the cover of darkness.”

    “These Night Vision Devices are critical to building Ukraine’s capacity but they are really only a small part of the over $850 million in security assistance the United States has provided to Ukraine since 2014,” the diplomat was quoted by the embassy as saying during the ceremony.

    US and Ukrainian soldiers stand guard during opening ceremony of the 'Fearless Guardian - 2015', Ukrainian-US Peacekeeping and Security command and staff training, in western Ukraine, in Lviv region, Monday, April 20, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    'Entirely Defensive in Nature': US Agrees to Provide Lethal Aid to Ukraine
    In turn, Ukraine’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Viktor Muzhenko specified that the military supplies would provide 10 battalions of the Ukrainian armed forces with night vision devices, the Ukrainian LIGA.net news agency reported.

    The current supplies, worth $45 million, almost double the total number of US-made night vision devices at the Ukrainian army’s disposal, the outlet noted citing the ambassador.

    In April 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the Donbass region which refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power in what they perceived to be a coup.

    In February 2015, the conflicting sides signed the Minsk peace accords to end the fighting in the crisis-torn region, but the situation remains tense, with both parties accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

    Related:

    Analyst: US Anti-Tank Weapons in Ukraine Could Cause ‘Serious Escalation’
    Germany Skeptical About US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Lethal Arms
    Democracy of Mass Destruction: Dissecting US Actions in Syria, Ukraine & Iran
    'Entirely Defensive in Nature': US Agrees to Provide Lethal Aid to Ukraine
    US State Department Confirms Licensed Commercial Export of Arms to Ukraine
    Tags:
    weapons, violation, supply, military, equipment, night vision, US Embassy in Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok