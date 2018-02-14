First British Foreign Fighter Faces UK Courtroom

Former British soldier, Jim Matthews, aged 43 from Bristol in the south of England, is alleged to have taken up arms alongside members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YGP) which has been a major actor in the ongoing conflict in Syria.
Some observers online have criticized the fact that Mr. Matthews is being charged despite his having gone to Syria to fight against Daesh terrorists which the British Government is fighting as part of the US-led coalition.
Ex-soldier Jim Matthews, 43 from London went to Syria to fight against ISIS now he's facing terror charges. Whilst returning ISIS fighters to the UK are welcomed & housed comfortably by our governments. https://t.co/Zp2Zq9yLeu— Crusader Keith (@crusaderkeif) February 7, 2018
The YPG has stood apart from both the Syrian Government and the various armed rebel militias but has periodically allied and clashed with both sides in the increasingly chaotic war. It has since declared a self-governing region of "Rojava" or "Western Kurdistan" in the north of Syria, which has since led to military incursions by the Turkish army which fears any success for Kurdish national movements in the region due to its own large Kurdish population.
