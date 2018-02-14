Register
15:50 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungarian-born US magnate and philanthropist George Soros attends an economic forum in Colombo on January 7, 2016

    'Stop Soros' Anti-Immigration Bill Submitted to Hungarian Parliament

    © AFP 2018/ LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    141

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-immigration campaign takes aim at US billionaire George Soros, who has been pumping funds to boost “open-door” values in Eastern Europe.

    Hungary’s government introduced a bill that would enable the Interior Minister to ban NGOs that back migration and jeopardize national security.
    The proposed legislation will impose a 25 percent tax on foreign donations to NGOs supporting migration in Hungary, thus hindering the illegal immigration flow, which, according to Orban, undermines European stability and has been stoked in part by George Soros.

    According to the bill, NGOs that "sponsor, organize or support the entry or stay of third-country citizens on Hungarian territory via a safe third country to extend international protection… qualify as organizations supporting migration."

    Such activities will have to be approved by the Interior Minister, who could deny permission if he regards them as a “national security risk.”

    READ MORE: 'Mafia Network': Why Hungary Becomes a Thorn in the Side of George Soros

    Activists supporting migration could also face a harsh backlash in the form of restraining orders preventing them from approaching the EU’s external borders in Hungary. If NGOs continue their activities in that field, prosecutors could paralyze them by withdrawing their tax number, imposing heavy fines or demanding their dissolution.

    Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor
    Billionaire Soros Vows to Spend Additional $138,300 on Anti-Brexit Campaign
    Orban, who has taken a tough stance against unchecked immigration, has been “fighting” with Soros for years, putting emphasis on the mogul’s Open Society foundation, which according to him, strives to influence domestic policy in the Western capitals. The Hungarian Prime Minister claimed that Soros would “settle millions from Africa and the Middle East,” while the tycoon dismissed the campaign against him as “distortions and lies,” meant to create a false external enemy.

    The new legislation could result in George Soros being banned from entering the country, despite the fact that he has Hungarian citizenship.

    The Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a human rights NGO, said the bill was “unacceptable” and served political goals.

    "(Its goal) is to stigmatize certain civil organizations that the government does not like… and to distance them from society, and in the end make their operation impossible," the committee, which receives a major share of its funding from Soros, said in a statement.

    George Soros has yet to comment on the freshly proposed legislation.

    Tags:
    immigration, Viktor Orban, George Soros, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok