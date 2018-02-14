Register
    Belgian police officers and the anti-bomb squad are pictured after a man was seen wearing a thick coat with wires protruding from underneath in central Brussels, July 20, 2016

    Belgian and UK Police Conduct Massive Joint Op, Save Migrants From Slavery

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    The operation was aimed against a criminal group suspected of smuggling migrants to Milton Keynes, in the southern UK.

    About 250 Belgian and British police officers conducted some 24 simultaneous raids in both countries to save the victims of modern slavery, the UK embassy in Belgium reported.

    The joint operation was aimed against a criminal group suspected of smuggling migrants and drugs to Milton Keynes in the United Kingdom. As a result of the raids, the law enforcement services rescued at least 36 migrants, confiscated drugs and cash as the embassy specified.

    READ MORE: 200 Eastern Europeans Found Enslaved in Latest UK Modern Slavery Case

    "This organized criminal group mistakenly thought that a legitimate facade could mask their wicked activities of human trafficking and drug smuggling," said the Brussels communication officer of the National Crime Agency, speaking about the cooperation with the Belgian Federal Police, as well as federal and local prosecutors.

    The crime of "exploitation" is included under the category of modern slavery in British law.

    READ MORE: 'Dire' Specialist Support for UK Child Victims of Slavery, Charity Tells Sputnik

