Register
14:17 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Picture taken 09 July 2007 shows the city of Malmoe's mosque, southern Sweden (photo used for illustration purpose)

    'Come to Stay': Muslim Community Clamors for Minaret Calls to 'Enrich Sweden'

    © AFP 2018/ Bjorn Lindgren / SCANPIX
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 05

    A local imam stressed that Muslims are "not visitors" and live permanently in the Nordic country, venturing that three-minute calls aired through loudspeakers every Friday would contribute to better integration.

    The Muslim Foundation in the city of Växjö seeks permission for prayer calls and has filed an application with the local police, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported. According to the foundation, minaret calls will only benefit integration work in the city.

    According to the application, the prayer call will be held on a weekly basis from a temporary mosque in Växjö's immigrant-heavy district of Araby.

    "I believe it's good for integration. This will serve as a confirmation of religious freedom. Muslims are not visiting here in Växjö, we live here," imam Abu Helal told SVT, suggesting that it would enrich Swedish culture.

    Mariakyrkan church in Bastad
    CC BY 3.0 / Jorchr / Mariakyrkan
    Outrage Over 'Allahu Akbar' Sprayed on Swedish Church (PHOTOS)
    According to Helal, minaret calls will have a positive effect on Växjö and make the city's ever-growing Muslim community feel more at home. Helal stressed that Muslims must be proud of their culture and shouldn't be hiding. Although he envisaged some sort of skepticism and opposition from Swedes at the beginning, he was positive that it will only do the city good in the long run. Helal also voiced plans to build a permanent mosque to cater to his community's needs, Swedish Radio reported.

    Pia Ringius of the Växjö police, who is handling the case, cannot currently say whether permission will be granted. First, the Environment and Health Protection Committee will have a say on this matter, whereupon the police will investigate concomitant security risks. While this is the first case of its kind in the province of Småland, Ringius pointed out that a similar permission had been previously granted in Stockholm.

    Växjö environment and health protection inspector Henrik Ohlin said that noise level and frequencies will now be checked to judge whether the prayer call implies health hazards for the locals. However, he stressed that the investigation will only deal with noise levels, totally disregarding the content of the message.

    "We don't make a difference whether it's a prayer call or an ice cream car," Ohlin told Swedish Radio.

    READ MORE: Losing My Religion: Record Exodus From Church of Sweden

    Växjö municipality council Anna Tenje of the Conservative Party, however, argued that the public discussion on the issue was likely to tear the community apart. Tenje suggested that complicated matters such as this will incite a lot of emotion.

    "Basically, I am in favor for freedom of expression and freedom of religion. But I believe that such issues rather polarize society and risk aggravating existing conflicts rather than contributing positively to integration," Tenje told Swedish Radio.

    READ MORE: Muslim 'Maryam' Multicultural Sweden's Fastest-Growing Name

    Växjö is a city of 66,000 inhabitants in the Kronoberg County. It is the seat of the eponymous municipality, its administrative, cultural and industrial center, as well as the episcopal see of the Diocese of Växjö. More than half of the population of the aforementioned Araby district is foreign-born.

    The Muslim Foundation of Växjö has existed for more than three decades, and is one of the oldest of its kind in the region.

    READ MORE: A is for Arabic: Swedes' Interest in Foreign Languages Soars Amid Migrant Crisis

    Related:

    Losing My Religion: Record Exodus From Church of Sweden
    Muslim 'Maryam' Multicultural Sweden's Fastest-Growing Name
    A is for Arabic: Swedes' Interest in Foreign Languages Soars Amid Migrant Crisis
    Feminist Sharia? Poll Reveals Surprising Beliefs of Norwegian Muslims
    Planned Mosque on Historic Battlefield Invokes Debate on Sweden's 'Rootlessness'
    Laid Back Sweden Has No Qualms With Qatar Building Mega-Mosques
    Tags:
    multiculturalism, religion, Islam, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok