What Can You Find Up Someone’s Buttocks? Well, Maybe a Kilo of Cocaine

A curious incident has taken place at Lisbon's international airport where law-enforcement services detained a perpetrator who tried to smuggle a kilogram of cocaine across the border in his padded pants, according to BBC News.

A Brazilian citizen arrived at Lisbon international airport from the city of Belém do Pará, in northern Brazil, when he was detained by local police on suspicion of drug smuggling.

It turned out that the man was carrying 1kg of cocaine in a fake bottom, an amount that would be enough to make 5,000 individual doses, BBC reported.

The police did not specify the exact price of the find, but the smuggler is currently facing charges over drug trafficking.

In addition, the police detained a potential buyer.

This is not the first incident of that kind to take place in Southern Europe recently. Last month, a large amount of cocaine was been seized by police in Spain and Portugal, with the drug being hidden in fresh pineapples.