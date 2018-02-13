Dutch FM Resigns After Admitting Lies About 2006 Meeting With Putin

Halbe Zijlstra has admitted that he lied about him being present at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He handed in his resignation at a hastily-called session of parliament, hours before his planned official trip to Moscow.

Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra has announced his resignation before members of parliament, noting that it was a mistake to lie about his presence at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2006 and about the words he alleged that Putin said.

"I made a wrong choice, I shouldn’t have done that […] I see no other option today than to hand in my resignation to his majesty the King," said Zijlstra in front of MPs.

Netherlands warned Russian Foreign Ministry that Zijlstra’s visit to Moscow was cancelled, after Ministry’s Spokeswoman told Sputnik, commenting on the reports of Minister’s resignation, that Moscow was still expecting his visit.

"The Dutch side has officially informed [Russia] about the cancellation of the visit by the foreign minister to Russia," the ministry said.

READ MORE: Dutch FM Admits Lying About Hearing Putin Speak of 'Greater Russia' in 2006

Zijlstra earlier claimed multiple times that he overheard Putin saying that Belorussia, Ukraine, Baltic and Kazakhstan are all parts of the “Great Russia” during a meeting with Russian businessmen in 2006. In his latest interview with Volkskrant newspaper, he admitted he never attended the meeting, but was forced to lie in order to protect the man, who told him this story and actually participated in the event.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte earlier said that despite his “unwise” decision Zijlstra would keep his office, as the content of the story remained uncontested. However, opposition parties called on to discuss the incident in the parliament, before Zijlstra goes to Moscow with his official trip.