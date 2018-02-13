A Princely Price: Who Foots the Bill for Britain's Royal Wedding?

Anticipation is growing for the forthcoming British Royal Family wedding but speculation still remains over who will pay for it; meanwhile anti-monarchy group Republic has launched a petition calling for the UK government to reveal any potential costs to UK taxpayers.

Kensington Palace has released the details of the marriage between Prince Harry and movie star Meghan Markle. The service will be held on May 19 at noon in Saint George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple sign their wedding vows. After the service, the newly married couple will travel in carriages from St. George's Chapel through Windsor, finally stopping at Windsor Castle.

The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George's Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows. pic.twitter.com/dTS56fy22c — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

At 1pm the couple, now married, will undertake a Carriage Procession from St George's Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. pic.twitter.com/Lw6RaqY0p5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

Their reception will be at St. George's Hall and an evening party will be hosted by Prince Harry for their friends and relatives. However the finer details of the cost of the wedding are yet to emerge.

I LOVE these two so much!

The anticipation of their big day grows bigger by the day!

Thank you for sharing their daily journey! 😘😘😘😍#RoyalWedding2018 — Sang Heffa (@SangHeffa) February 13, 2018

Kensington Palace says the wedding will be funded by the Royal Family, meanwhile Republic has published a petition calling for the UK government to commit "no public money to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and to call upon the government to publish a report of all costs to taxpayers."

According to Republic, the wedding won't be the "national celebration" some parts of Britain's main stream media think it is.

There should be no taxpayer funding for the Royal Wedding. Sign our petition. #RoyalWedding https://t.co/M5k5Lfesek — Republic (@RepublicStaff) February 13, 2018

READ MORE: Marching Orders: Soon-To-Be Duchess Markle Said to Be Issued Wedding Rules

The organization is concerned the British taxpayer will end up paying for some, or most of it.

"Whether it's the cost of policing paid for directly by us, or costs of the wedding ceremony, paid for by the royals, the taxpayer still ends up paying," Republic state on its website.

The petition has almost reached 5,000 signatures.