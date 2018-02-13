Police Working on Site at UK Parliament After Suspicious Package Found - Reports

The English police services are currently investigating an incident in Britain's parliament on Tuesday where a suspicious package had been found, MailOnline news website reported, citing witnesses.

Previously, a House of Commons Spokesperson commented on the situation, saying that the Police were investigating an incident on the Parliamentary Estate, without providing any further details.

A "heavy" presence of officers was reported near a ministerial corridor, where some Government ministers have their offices, shortly before 1pm.

Heavy police activity around ministerial corridor… A House of Commons Spokesperson said: “The Police are currently investigating an incident on the Parliamentary Estate. — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) February 13, 2018

No huge police presence at #Westminster where they’re ‘investigating an incident’ on the Parliamentary Estate. pic.twitter.com/8fxa8lpLCE — Georgie Prodromou (@GeorgieProRadio) February 13, 2018

​

There was no sign of a broader security alert in the building, according to a Reuters correspondent in parliament.

The Metropolitan Police hasn't yet commented on the incident.