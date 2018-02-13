Register
17:14 GMT +3
13 February 2018
    A carnival float shows Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as black widow at the traditional Rosenmontag Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, February 12, 2018

    Top-5 Political Satire Pieces at Germany's Rose Monday Carnival (PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS/ Thilo Schmuelgen
    120

    A parade in Cologne was attended by about 11,000 German residents and tourists, showcasing some 85 floats depicting grotesque figures of politicians as well as caricatures on the latest global events.

    Germany's carnival season reached its peak on Monday with cheerful "Rose Monday" parades sweeping many cities, including Cologne, Düsseldorf and Mainz.

    Here are the top-5 best political satire pieces displayed at the event:

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Chancellor Angela Merkel was depicted as a black widow standing on the skulls and bones of her political opponents.

    A carnival float depicting German chancellor Angela Merkel as a black widow sitting over the bones and sculls of German politicians is pictured during a carnival parade on Rose Monday on February 12, 2018 in Duesseldorf, western Germany
    © AFP 2018/ Patrik STOLLARZ
    A carnival float depicting German chancellor Angela Merkel as a black widow sitting over the bones and sculls of German politicians is pictured during a carnival parade on Rose Monday on February 12, 2018 in Duesseldorf, western Germany

    In autumn 2017, Merkel won her fourth term as the leader of the country.

    READ MORE: Merkel Tries to Drag Germany Out of Political Deadlock — Coalition Deal

    Many believe that no other politician in Germany is currently capable of replacing her on the post. Merkel is also often considered the de facto leader of the EU.

    US President Donald Trump

    The carnival's participants made a lot of effort to ridicule US President Donald Trump. The politician could be seen in an embarrassing pose with a Russian bear over him.

    People look at a carnival float, depicting a bear with the writing Russia affair on US President Donald Trump, during a carnival parade on Rose Monday on February 12, 2018 in Duesseldorf, western Germany
    © AFP 2018/ PATRIK STOLLARZ
    People look at a carnival float, depicting a bear with the writing "Russia affair" on US President Donald Trump, during a carnival parade on Rose Monday on February 12, 2018 in Duesseldorf, western Germany

    The bear has the inscription "Russian affair" which seemingly refers to the politician's alleged ties with Russia, which he and Moscow have repeatedly denied.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May

    British Prime Minister Theresa May is depicted giving birth to a small, awkward creature that is supposed to be a "Brexit baby."

    A float depicts British Prime Minister Theresa May looking at her Brexit-baby during the traditional Rose Monday parade in Duesseldorf, Germany
    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    A float depicts British Prime Minister Theresa May looking at her Brexit-baby during the traditional Rose Monday parade in Duesseldorf, Germany

    Britain's decision to withdraw from the European Union was perceived by many Germans with severe criticism.

    Volkswagen Scandal

    This caricature ridicules the recent emissions scandal that the leading German car maker has been involved in.

    A carnival float, depicting a man driving a Wolkswagen car in flame, is pictured during a carnival parade on Rose Monday on February 12, 2018 in Duesseldorf, western Germany. The writing reads exhaust gas (R).
    © AFP 2018/ PATRIK STOLLARZ
    A carnival float, depicting a man driving a Wolkswagen car in flame, is pictured during a carnival parade on Rose Monday on February 12, 2018 in Duesseldorf, western Germany. The writing reads "exhaust gas" (R).

    Volkswagen has been repeatedly accused of emissions cheating over last two years. For instance, in 2015, Volkswagen turned out to be involved in the falsification of emission test results for its diesel-engine cars.

    READ MORE: Volkswagen to Recall Thousands of Vehicles Over Dieselgate Scandal — Reports

    In addition, the automotive corporation was said to have financed controversial tests during which humans and monkeys had to inhale car fumes in order to identify the impact of emissions on their health.

    Refugee Crisis

    The situation with refugees also gained its portion of attention during the carnival.

    A carnival float, depicting a migrant with chains with the writings Slavery in Libya and supported by the EU, is pictured during a carnival parade on Rose Monday on February 12, 2018 in Duesseldorf, western Germany
    © AFP 2018/ Patrik STOLLARZ
    A carnival float, depicting a migrant with chains with the writings "Slavery in Libya" and "supported by the EU", is pictured during a carnival parade on Rose Monday on February 12, 2018 in Duesseldorf, western Germany

    This caricature is supposed to criticize the EU's policy toward migrants, such as sending them back to camps in Libya with no clear prospects for the future.

    Europe has been struggling to cope with the heavy immigration over the last few years, with refugees fleeing their home countries torn by conflict and war in the Middle East and Africa.

