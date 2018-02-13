Dutch Secondary Schools Avoid Trips to Cities Hit by Terrorist Attacks - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 25 percent of Dutch schools avoid trips to the cities that were hit by terrorist attacks, while some schools no longer organize trips to European capitals and prefer visiting smaller cities, DutchNews.nl online news platform reported Tuesday, citing a poll conducted by the DUO educational research bureau.

According to the platform, the DUO bureau has surveyed 200 secondary schools in the Netherlands and over two-thirds of educational institutions expressed concern over the safety of such trips.

Thus, Berlin, London and Paris were removed from the list of travel destinations that are popular among students, while smaller cities like Spain's Valencia and Scotland's Glasgow appeared on the roster.

Over the past two years, the European continent has witnessed a number of terror attacks , including in such cities as Barcelona, Paris, Brussels, Nice, Berlin, London, and Stockholm.

Unlike its neighbors, the Netherlands has not been subjected to terrorist attacks. According to the Dutch security service AIVD chief Rob Bertholee, the country's intelligence service has managed to prevent three or four serious terrorist attacks in the country since 2011.