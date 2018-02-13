Russian Embassy Contacts Austrian Authorities Over Abduction of Russian Girl

“The Embassy has sent a note to the Austrian Foreign Ministry with a request to the Austrian side to provide information about the course of review of the above-mentioned claim. We have not received an official response to our request so far. We stay in contact with the Austrian law enforcement agencies,” the embassy wrote on Facebook.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that the criminal proceedings were initiated over the suspected abduction of a Russian 3-year-old girl, which allegedly took place on December 28 in the Bianca hotel in Vienna.
