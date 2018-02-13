WikiLeaks Founder Says Received Envelope With 'White Powder'

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Monday that he had received an envelope with white powder last week with a stamp from the United States.

"Donald Trump Jr.'s wife hospitalized after opening envelope with white powder. Oddly, I received one last Tuesday (a terrorism offense in UK law) which was handed to diplomatic police. The stamp? From the US," Assange said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Vanessa Trump, the wife of the US president's son Donald Trump Jr., had been taken to a New York hospital after opening an envelope that contained an unidentified white powder that was subsequently determined to be non-hazardous.

Vanessa Trump opened the letter, which was addressed to her husband and sent to their apartment in Manhattan, according to ABC News. Vanessa Trump and two other people were decontaminated by firefighters who arrived on the scene, the report said.

The US Secret Service in a statement on Monday confirmed that they were investigating a suspicious package in New York City that was addressed to one of their protectees.

Pieces of mail have caused law enforcement to stay on high alert since 2001, when envelopes laced with anthrax were delivered to the offices of US media organizations and lawmakers, leading to five deaths and 17 infections.