WikiLeaks Founder Says Received Envelope With 'White Powder'

"Donald Trump Jr.'s wife hospitalized after opening envelope with white powder. Oddly, I received one last Tuesday (a terrorism offense in UK law) which was handed to diplomatic police. The stamp? From the US," Assange said on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Vanessa Trump, the wife of the US president's son Donald Trump Jr., had been taken to a New York hospital after opening an envelope that contained an unidentified white powder that was subsequently determined to be non-hazardous.
The US Secret Service in a statement on Monday confirmed that they were investigating a suspicious package in New York City that was addressed to one of their protectees.
Pieces of mail have caused law enforcement to stay on high alert since 2001, when envelopes laced with anthrax were delivered to the offices of US media organizations and lawmakers, leading to five deaths and 17 infections.
