Register
22:05 GMT +312 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Tourists with umbrellas walk through the Holocaust Memorial on July 28, 2011 in Berlin.

    Four Anti-Semitic Crimes Per Day Took Place in Germany in 2017 - Report

    © AFP 2018/ Patrik Stollarz
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Most of the crimes were committed by people with far-right sympathies and members of right-wing extremist groups, according to local media.

    Anti-Semitic sentiments in Germany are widespread, which has been shown in a recent report on crimes against Jews.

    German police registered 1,451 such crimes in the country last year, the German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported, referring to data from the German government.

    Among the crimes, there were 32 acts of violence, 160 cases of property damage and 898 hate incitement incidents.

    Some 95 percent of the crimes were prompted by right-wing sentiments of the perpetrators, police stated.

    READ MORE: German CDU/CSU Alliance Suggests Deporting Foreigners for Anti-Semitic Views

    The German authorities say that the figures might be even higher, since the information provided by federal states is not yet complete.

    Earlier, in December 2017, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière came up with a proposal to establish a post for a special representative on anti-Semitism.

    "Any anti-Semitic offense is… a shame for our country," de Maizière said, adding that "anti-Semitism must never again take hold in Germany."

    For his part, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier admitted the same month that anti-Semitism has yet to be tackled in Germany.

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (C), escorted by his wife Elke Budenbender (L) and the chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum, Avner Shalev (R), lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance, where the names of major death and concentration camps are written, during his visit to Yad Vashem commemorating the six million Jews killed by Nazis during World War II, in Jerusalem on May 7, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ MENAHEM KAHANA
    'Evil Face': President Steinmeier Warns Against Anti-Semitism in Germany
    He noted that historically, Germany was responsible for the Nazi holocaust, and insisted that the onus of this should be felt by each and every German citizen.

    Both statements came amid renewed tensions between Palestinians and Israelis and major anti-Israel protests in Berlin triggered by the decision of US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December last year.

    The city has been contested by both sides since the Six-Day War in 1967, after which Israel gained control over the holy city of the three Abrahamic religions.

    The move also provoked protests in Islamic countries across the Middle East and Muslim communities worldwide.

    Related:

    Israeli Embassy in Poland Notes Wave of Anti-Semitic Sentiments - Statement
    'Intifada' in Sweden: Firebombs Hurled at Jewish Sites Amid Anti-Semitic Upsurge
    Jewish Agency for Israel Alarmed Over Growing Anti-Semitic Sentiment in Sweden
    Tags:
    Jews, crime, anti-Semitism, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok