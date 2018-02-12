British PM Reportedly Overrules Home Office on Transitional EU Migrants

Freedom of Movement between Britain and the EU during the Brexit transitional period is increasingly becoming a sticking point that may escalate political tensions between the two sides.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly gone against the advice of the UK Home Office over its concerns about refusing EU migrants to Britain during the Brexit transition period the same status as those already resident. The Home Office, of which the PM used to be the head, believes that it will not be able to cope with the strain of setting up parallel immigration systems as Britain leaves the bloc, according to the Press Association.

Under pressure from Brussels, Mrs. May has previously promised that the status of the over three million European Union citizens already living in Britain would be protected following Brexit. Since then however, pressure has escalated from the more hardline elements of the Tory party represented by the likes of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox who fear the Government may soften its resolve to leave all EU institutions including the Customs Union and Single Market, which require it to allow freedom of movement to remain a member.

