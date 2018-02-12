Ukraine Deports Saakashvili on Charter Flight to Poland - Border Service

KIEV (Sputnik) - Former Georgian president, ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region and current opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili was deported from Ukraine on Monday on board a charter flight bound to Warsaw, a spokesman for Ukraine's border service stated.

"This person was on Ukrainian territory illegally and therefore, in compliance with all legal procedures, he was returned to the country from where he arrived," spokesman Oleh Slobodyan stated in a post on Facebook.

Saakashvili's lawyer Pavel Bogomazov earlier said his client was detained in Kiev by Ukraine's State Border Service on Monday.

His detention was confirmed by Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The detention and departure from Ukraine follow his extravagant behavior in December 2017, when Saakashvili appeared on his Kiev rooftop and threatened to jump from the eight-story building, claiming he was being persecuted by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

On January 27, a court of appeals in Kiev has sentenced Saakashvili to a nighttime house arrest, on charges of links to criminal groups, of organizing anti-government rallies and of allegedly receiving $500,000 from Russia to finance protest actions aimed at bringing about a regime change in Ukraine.

However, Saakashvili denies all his charges and calls them "politically motivated."

