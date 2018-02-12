At Least One Killed, 22 Injured in Train Collision in Austria - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person was killed and 22 others, including three children, were injured in a train collision in southeastern Austria, the press service of police of Austria's Styria state said Monday.

"Twenty-two people, including three children, suffered light injuries in the train collision in Niklasdorf," the press service wrote on Twitter, adding that one woman had received fatal injuries.

Earlier in the day, media reported about the deadly incident at the railway station of Niklasdorf in Styria.

Bei der #Zugkollision in Niklasdorf wurden 22 Personen leicht verletzt (davon drei Kinder). Bei der tödlich verletzten Person handelt es sich um eine Frau. — Polizei Steiermark (@PolizeiStmk) 12 февраля 2018 г.

​According to the Austrian Federal Railways (OEBB), the wagons derailed after a regional train and an international EuroCity express train collided, however, the reason behind the incident had not been found out.