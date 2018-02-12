Register
21:01 GMT +312 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Oxfam shop is seen, in London, Britain

    Oxfam Deputy CEO Quits Over Concerns of Past Staff Behaviour in Chad, Haiti

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – Deputy Chief Executive of UK charity Oxfam Penny Lawrence said Wednesday she was resigning following the emergence of concerns over the past behavior of staff in Chad as well as Haiti.

    "Over the last few days, we have become aware that concerns were raised about the behavior of staff in Chad as well as Haiti that we failed to adequately act upon. It is now clear that these allegations — involving the use of prostitutes and which related to the behavior of both the Country Director and members of his team in Chad — were raised before he moved to Haiti. As programme director at the time, I am ashamed that this happened on my watch and I take full responsibility," Deputy Chief Executive of UK charity Oxfam Penny Lawrence's statement read.

    Ms. Lawrence said she is "desperately sorry for the harm and distress" caused to the charity's supporters and the "vulnerable people who trusted us".

    "Penny feels that happened on her watch and she takes responsibility," said Oxfam's chief executive, Mark Goldring. "More stories have come out over the weekend which has suggested people did report concerns in Chad and Haiti which were not properly acted on at the time."

    Responding to the reports on abuse, the European Commission called on Oxfam, a UK-based charitable organization, to clarify the situation regarding the allegations that charity workers, stationed in Haiti after 2010, were involved in a sexual misconduct scandal, Maja Kocijancic, a spokeswoman for the EU institution, said Monday.

    "In this specific case… we expect Oxfam to fully clarify the allegations with maximum transparency as a matter of urgency. We are ready to review and if needed cease funding… to any partner, who is not living up to do required high ethical standards," Kocijancic said at a briefing.

    What Oxfam May Loose?

    Oxfam may lose state funding amid allegations of a sexual misconduct scandal, media reported. According to reports, in 2017, Oxfam received $44 million in government funding.

    Ethereum
    CC0
    Great PC Power, Great Responsibility: Gamers Offered to Mine for Charity

    Oxfam, one of Britain's biggest charities, has condemned the behavior of some former staff in Haiti after a report in The Times newspaper said aid workers paid for sex while on a mission to help those harmed by the 2010 earthquake.

    READ MORE: Oxfam May Lose Millions After Charity Hit by Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    Oxfam has refused any concealment of the allegations since the sexual abuse revelations came out on Friday. Over the weekend Oxfam had announced several measures for the restraint and sexual abuse cases handling. Four members of Oxfam staff were dismissed and three, including the country director, resigned before the end of the investigation.

    In 2010, two major earthquakes hit Haiti. The number of people killed by the quake estimates from 50,000 to 200,000, while the number of people affected by the tremor exceeded 3 million. The international community, including charitable organizations, such as Oxfam, has been engaged in providing support to Haiti since then.

    Related:

    Oxfam May Lose Millions After Charity Hit by Sexual Misconduct Allegations
    Oxfam Speaks to Sputnik on Spiralling Global Inequality Ahead of Davos
    Brussels' Tax Haven Blacklist Should Include Four EU Members – Oxfam Tax Expert
    Tags:
    charity, scandal, Oxfam, Mark Goldring, Great Britain, Chad, Haiti
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok