God of War No Match for God of Thieves: Huge Statue of Mars Stolen in Bristol

The artist who created the sculpture and kept it in her possession hopes thieves stole it as a prank and won’t mind returning it, as it is of great value to her.

The stone sculpture, featuring the head and torso of a Greek god, was stolen from the closed garden of an artist who made it, presumably by a group of perpetrators as the statue is incredibly heavy for one man to lift it over the locked gate or fence, according to the Metro news outlet.

Lucianne Lassalle, who created the statue, claims that although the limbless statue is named Mars after the Greek god of war, it is actually a memorial sculpture to those killed in conflict. The statue is of great importance to her, so she hopes that stealing it was just a drunken prank and that it will be returned to her soon.

The Bristol police are currently investigating the theft of the sculpture, as well as a garden trolley, which was stolen the same day.