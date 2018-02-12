Scandal in German College: Chimney-Sweeps Taught Nazi Slogans, Songs - Reports

The shocking revelation was made last week when an instructor in a Bavarian training center for chimney sweeps was caught on camera while singing Nazi songs and praising Adolf Hitler.

An instructor in a German educational facility in the German town of Dietfurt an der Altmühl was suspended from work after it was revealed that he taught his students to shout Nazi slogans and sing forbidden songs of the Third Reich, German newspaper Das Bild reported.

The scandal broke out after one of the trainees secretly filmed the instructor as he was asking young people about their place of birth and shouted: "One people, one empire, one leader! Victory! Heil! Sieg Heil!"

According to the police, the teacher also made anti-Semitic and homophobic jokes in class and tried to persuade the students to sing Horst Wessel's song, which was the official anthem of the National Socialist German Workers Party (NSDAP), now prohibited by the country's constitution.

The man who himself declined to comment on the issue is now facing legal charges. His lawyer, however, stated that his client does not feel any sympathy for the Nazi ideology.

Horst Wessel's song was performed at official events during the Third Reich from 1933 to 1945. It symbolized the unity of the country and the Nazi party.