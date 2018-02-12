London City Airport Closed as Unexploded WWII Bomb Found in River Thames

The area has been evacuated. London City Airport is an international airport located in the Newham Borough of East London, an area that was heavily industrial and highly populated during the Second World War.

At least 100 flights to and from London's City Airport have been canceled after an unexploded WWII bomb had been discovered in the River Thames. Operations to remove the bomb are currently ongoing.

An unexploded World War Two bomb has been found in the Thames at the King George V Dock, causing London City Airport to close. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/ZMc3S9bCv7 — Heart London News (@HeartLondonNews) 12 февраля 2018 г.

"The airport is cooperating fully with the Met Police and Royal Navy and working hard to safely remove the device and resolve the situation as quickly as possible," CEO of London City Airport Robert Sinclair stated.

❗No service between Pontoon Dock and Woolwich Arsenal at police request following the discovery of a WWII bomb near London City Airport. Replacement buses service btwn Woolwich Arsenal and North Greenwich also btwn Canning Town and King George V. — Transport for London (@TfL) 12 февраля 2018 г.

The Metropolitan Police said that properties within the exclusion zone had been evacuated.

