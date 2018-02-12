Police Rescues Elderly Woman Trapped in Bath for 3 Days

An elderly woman endured three days trapped in her bath because she was too weak to climb out.

The unnamed woman, in her 80s, was taken to hospital after spending three days stuck in the tub. Police broke into her home in Essex, England, after the woman's neighbor noticed that she was not answering her door for post and still had her curtains closed at about 2pm on Wednesday.

After receiving a call from the neighbor, PC Tom Matthews and student officer Tom Currin arrived at the elderly woman's apartment and heard her call for help.

"When we arrived we could tell that something was wrong and we had no option to force entry to the property in order to help the woman, who was quickly assessed and taken to hospital." Matthews told reporters. "When we found the woman she told us that she'd been trapped in the bath for up to three days."

The quick actions of two officers and a concerned neighbour have helped save an elderly woman in #Aveley who had become trapped in her bath for three days. Read: https://t.co/Dcw2va6l5D pic.twitter.com/g5Euhn1yYR — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) 11 февраля 2018 г.

​He added that the woman has no nearby family or friends that could make regular visits to check on her.

"This incident is an example on why it's essential to check on your elderly and vulnerable neighbours," he said, adding that Essex police would like to praise the concerned neighbor for taking the time to consider the welfare of an elderly person within her community.