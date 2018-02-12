Billionaire Soros Vows to Spend Additional $138,300 on Anti-Brexit Campaign

The latest pledge comes on top of 400,000 pounds that Soros had earlier decided to contribute to Best for Britain campaign, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday.
The Hungarian-American billionaire Soros said that he was a “proud supporter” of Best for Britain, claiming that Brexit was a “lose-lose proposition” both for Britain and Europe. He also wrote for the Mail that before the referendum Britain had been doing better economically than the rest of Europe.
The United Kingdom is currently in talks with the bloc on the terms of its departure and is set to formally leave the European Union on March 29, 2019.
All comments
Show new comments (0)