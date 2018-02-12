Standalone Russian Language TV Channel Unlikely to Succeed in Latvia - PM

"We have discussed the possibility of setting up a special [TV] channel in Russian language with the leadership of the Latvian Television and other experts, and have studied Estonia's experience in this regard. The creation of a Russian language channel in Estonia was not particularly popular with the audience. I think, in this case, we should keep up with the times and put an emphasis on the social networks," Kucinskis told Baltcom broadcaster.
In March 2015, the Latvian Television said that a new Russian channel would be established, geared toward the Russophones living in the country. However, the project was postponed over funding issues. About 40 percent of Latvia's two-million population speak Russian.
Previous month, Russian media reported that Latvian authorities have expelled an All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company's journalist from the country, branding her as a risk to national security.
All comments
Show new comments (0)