Standalone Russian Language TV Channel Unlikely to Succeed in Latvia - PM

RIGA (Sputnik) - A separate TV channel exclusively in Russian is not likely to be popular in Latvia, the emphasis should be put instead on the development of social networks, according to Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis.

"We have discussed the possibility of setting up a special [TV] channel in Russian language with the leadership of the Latvian Television and other experts, and have studied Estonia's experience in this regard. The creation of a Russian language channel in Estonia was not particularly popular with the audience. I think, in this case, we should keep up with the times and put an emphasis on the social networks," Kucinskis told Baltcom broadcaster.

The prime minister added that the Latvian government was discussing the possibility of setting up an interactive website, a united news platform of the Latvian Radio and the Latvian Television.

In March 2015, the Latvian Television said that a new Russian channel would be established, geared toward the Russophones living in the country. However, the project was postponed over funding issues. About 40 percent of Latvia's two-million population speak Russian.

Previous month, Russian media reported that Latvian authorities have expelled an All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company's journalist from the country, branding her as a risk to national security.