Thousands of People Protest Against Fascism in Italy (PHOTO)

Some 30, 000 people have gathered in the Italian town of Macerata to protest racism and fascism, a week after a far-right gunman injured five men and one woman in the same town, AFP news agency reported Sunday.
The protesters walked through the town's streets, shouting "if there's unemployment, blame the government, not the migrants," and singing songs like "Bella Ciao," known as an anti-fascist hymn.
30,000 anti-fascist protesters rally against racism in #Italy. The protesters gathered to denounce racism after an Italian man opened fire on African migrants in #Macerata. @DeutscheWelle #maceratamanifestazione https://t.co/dALArruSTS pic.twitter.com/6FflOf1jrp— Wenzel Michalski (@WenzelMichalski) 11 февраля 2018 г.
Smaller rallies were also held in other Italy's cities, including Piacenza, Milan and Florence.
Anti-fascist protesters rally in flashpoint Italian town https://t.co/dZjSOQ5vVc pic.twitter.com/i2yyi48fN4— The Local Italy (@TheLocalItaly) 11 февраля 2018 г.
While being interrogated by the police, Traini reportedly said that shooting was a response to the murder of an 18-year-old Italian girl, whose dismembered remains had been found a week before in two suitcases. The police then arrested a Nigerian man after the girl's bloody clothes and a receipt from a pharmacy had been found in his house.
