Terror Suspect With 17 Aliases Working at Heathrow Airport

A terror suspect and hard-core criminal with an 11-year ­criminal record, including robbery and assaults, passed security checks and has been working as a kitchen porter at Britain’s busiest airport, according to local media.

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamud, a career criminal received a security pass and ­started working as a kitchen porter in a first-class lounge without a full background check. The man has been working at Britain's biggest airport for 5 days and reportedly had access to Heathrow's runway, despite being on an official terrorist watch-list.

No full background check was conducted before he began working at the airport, with the only checks carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority, who gave Mohamed a temporary security pass on February 5. The security service claims that biography verification takes a long time, therefore they couldn't get at the truth of his past in time. They also explained that the law was not formally breached, the employee was searched before entering the airport terminal and was followed by a member of staff.

Nevertheless, Mohamed gained access to certain areas, took a picture of a plane from the runway and posted it on his Twitter account.

Mohamed has 17 aliases, an 11-year ­criminal record, including ­robbery, threats to kill, assaults and money laundering. He has served prison sentences ­totaling five years.

Heathrow Airport is considered the second busiest airport in the world and the busiest airport in Europe, serving 67 million passengers a year. It has five passenger terminals and one cargo terminal.