19:53 GMT +309 February 2018
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron (left) meeting at the Grand Trianon of the Versailles Palace in Paris, May 29, 2017

    Macron Accepts Putin's Invitation to Visit Russia in May - Elysee Palace

    © Photo: Russian Presidential Press Office
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron accepted the invitation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin to visit Russia in May and attend the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, the Elysee Palace said in a communique following a phone conversation between the two leaders earlier on Friday.

    "The president of the [French] Republic agreed to pay a visit to Russia in May at the invitation of Vladimir Putin and participate in the St. Petersburg forum, at which France will be an honorary guest," the communique read.

    During the talks, Macron reiterated his commitment to a "direct and demanding" dialogue with Russia on all topics of common interest, according to the communique.

    The French president also asked his Russian counterpart to do everything in his power to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria's provinces of eastern Ghouta and Idlib, according to the document.

    Member of UN investigation team taking samples of sands near a part of a missile that is likely to be one of the chemical rockets according to activists, in Damascus countryside of Ain Terma, Syria
    © AP Photo/ United media office of Arbeen
    French Minister Admits Paris Has No Hard Proof of Chlorine Use by Damascus
    Macron added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian would address these issues during their meeting on February 27.

    On Tuesday, the UN-mandated Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic expressed concern over the escalation of violence in the Syrian province of Idlib and in eastern Ghouta. The commission also said it was looking into the reports of chlorine use in Syria.

    READ MORE: Analyst: Pentagon Feels Free to Bomb Whatever It Wants in Syria

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the US claims "insinuations," while the country's Defense Ministry refuted the US statement, claiming that it was based on rumors. The Syrian Foreign Ministry has called the US accusations groundless and condemned the statement.

