Register
18:19 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this screen grab taken from video on Thursday, July 20, 2017, Russian computer programmer Stanislav Lisov attends a court hearing at the Spanish National Court in Madrid, on extradition request to the U.S. for alleged crimes related to the 'NeverQuest' malicious software, which syphoned 855,000 U.S. dollars (743,000 euros) from bank clients in the country

    Spain Extradites Russian National Lisov Accused of Cybercrime to US - Lawyer

    © AP Photo/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    225

    Russian programmer Stanislav Lisov is suspected by the US of developing a "bank Trojan" called NeverQuest, with which he abducted $855,000, and also unsuccessfully tried to conduct other illegal financial transactions.

    Lisov, who is accused of committing cybercrimes in the US, was extradited from Spain to the United States, lawyer Oleg Gubarev told journalists on Friday.

    According to Gubarev, Lisov's handover to US authorities occurred on January 19. "On January 19, 2018, Stanislav Lisov was extradited to the United States. We used all national judicial methods of protection, reaching the Constitutional Court. Russian Embassy and the Ombudsman, for their part, also did their best to protect Stanislav's interests," said the lawyer.

    According to him, the Spanish authorities did not take into account the compelling legal reasons for refusing extradition.

    "Complaints about blatant and well-proven violations of basic human rights were left without attention. All this makes us think there was some other motivation for the decision," he added.

    READ MORE: DoJ: Alleged Russian Hacker Levashov Extradited to US From Spain

    Lisov was detained in January 2017 in Barcelona. The trial was held on July 20 in Madrid, where the detainee pled not guilty. On July 31, the 4th section of the National Judicial Chamber decided to extradite Lisov. In early September, his lawyers appealed, but the complaint was rejected.

    A Turkish military helicopter lands in the northern Greek city of Alexandroupolis with eight men on board who have requested political asylum after the attempted coup in Turkey, July 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Eurokinissi/Panagiota Tsikaki
    Tsipras: Greece to Uphold Court Decision on Extradition of Turkish Servicemen
    The Spanish government approved extradition on December 1. The cabinet decision says that in the US, Lisov is suspected of developing a "bank Trojan" called NeverQuest, with which he abducted $855,000, and also unsuccessfully tried to conduct other illegal financial transactions worth $4.4 million. This software was developed to gain access to personal computers and the computers of financial institutions for the purpose of stealing bank details, information about cards and financial transactions. In addition, it is assumed that the suspect sold "information of access and personal information of his victims" on the black market.

    Related:

    Spain's Decision to Extradite Russian National to US Regrettable - Embassy
    Tsipras: Greece to Uphold Court Decision on Extradition of Turkish Servicemen
    Brussels Prosecutor Demands Extradition of Puigdemont to Spain - Reports
    Tags:
    extradition, United States, Russia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok