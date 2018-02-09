German AfD Party to Set Up Newsroom in Spring to Bypass 'Fake News'

"As long as the AfD is ignored by many media or deliberately targeted by fake news, there can only be this way," Weidel told the Focus magazine, commenting on the party's move.
In addition to the classic press office, around 20 other employees will be responsible for communication, the publication said, citing sources from parliamentary groups. The operation of the "newsroom" will resemble that in journalistic editorial offices.
READ MORE: Right-Wing AfD Ex-Member Explains Why He Moved to Become a Muslim
The AfD, established in 2013, focuses on anti-immigration agenda and Euroscepticism. Following the September election, the party entered the Bundestag for the first time. AfD representatives have also repeatedly backed the removal of anti-Russia sanctions and made statements in support of Crimea's reunification with Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)