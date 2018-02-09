Brexit Transition Period Not Guaranteed if Differences Remain - EU Negotiator

"To be quite frank, if these disagreements persist, the transition is not a given," he told reporters.
According to Barnier, the sides disagreed on several issues, including citizens’ rights and application of European rules during transition.
The EU negotiator stressed that "the UK must accept all the rules and the conditions right until the end of the transition, and must also accept the inescapable consequences of its decision to leave the European Union."
On Wednesday, the EU published a draft agreement which presupposes that Brussels will be able to slap sanctions on Britain, including freezing its single market access, if London fails to stick to the transition period-related deals.
In December, the sides finished the first phase of negotiations. The second phase of the talks, which sides are engaged in now, is dedicated to the transition period in EU-UK relations after Brexit, and their future long-term trade and security cooperation.
Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union started in June 2017, a year after Britain held the Brexit referendum and UK Prime Minister Theresa May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the country's EU withdrawal process. The talks are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.
