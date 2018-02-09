Register
09 February 2018
    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD leader Martin Schulz talk during a session of the German lower house of Parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, February 1, 2018

    'Little Respect': German FM Slams Successor for Failing to Keep His World

    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    Europe
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU)/ the Christian Social Union (CSU) bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) have managed to clinch a coalition deal amid reports that SPD leader Martin Schulz may take the helm of the country's Foreign Ministry.

    In an interview with the Funke media group, outgoing German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel pointed the finger at Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz for failing to deliver on his pledge not to be part of the new German government.

    "What's left is regret at how little respect there is in the Social Democratic Party in our dealings with one another, and how little someone's word counts," Gabriel said, in an apparent nod to Schulz's promise.

    Pointing out that he has "enjoyed carrying out the role of Foreign Minister," which he said was appreciated by the public, Gabriel cited lack of respect from the SPD.

    "It is clear, unfortunately, that the public's regard for my work meant absolutely nothing to the new SPD leadership," he noted.

    The interview came a few days after the Christian Democratic Union (CDU)/ Christian Social Union (CSU) bloc of German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a coalition agreement with the SPD, with Schulz already tipped to become the country's new Foreign Minister.

    This file photo taken on May 29, 2016 shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz during a remembrance ceremony to mark the centenary of the battle of Verdun, at the Douaumont Ossuary (Ossuaire de Douaumont), northeastern France.
    © AFP 2018/ Frederick Florin
    According to Deutsche Welle, the coalition deal is due to be approved by 463,000 SPD members in the next few weeks. 

    When asked whether he would rule out serving as a minister under the German Chancellor one day after the 2017 elections in Germany, Schulz said that he will not "join a government under the leadership of Angela Merkel."

    During the elections, which were held on September 24, 2017, the CDU/CSU bloc obtained 33 percent the vote, its lowest figure since 1949. The SPD achieved its worst result since the Second World War, with 20 percent of the vote, while the Alternative for Germany (AfD) became the third party in the German parliament after it won 12.6 percent.

    Ok