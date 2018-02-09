Register
03:40 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 30, 2018

    Brexit Minister Slams Tone of Leaked Paper on Possible EU Sanctions

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom regards the tone of the leaked EU paper stipulating Brussels’ power to restrict the country's access to the single market during the Brexit transition period as inappropriate, raising concern over potentially arbitrary nature of such termination, UK Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Thursday.

    According to the European Union’s leaked position paper, obtained by the Guardian on Wednesday, Brussels intends to obtain the power to close off parts of the single market to the United Kingdom during the transition period, if it takes too long to take London to the European court to settle a dispute.

    "I do not think it was in good faith to publish a document with frankly discourteous language, and actually implying that [the EU] could arbitrarily terminate in effect the implementation period. That’s not what the aim of this exercise is, it’s not in good faith, and we think it’s unwise to publish that," Davis told reporters.

    Billionaire financier George Soros
    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Soros' 'Elitist' Anti-Brexit Intervention 'Defies Will of British People' - MEP
    The comment was made following meetings of the Brexit cabinet committee, chaired by UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The meetings supposedly focused on shaping the United Kingdom’s vision of future relationship with the European Union in the run-up to the talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, set to resume on Friday in Brussels.

    When asked whether the meetings had made progress, Davis stated that the atmosphere was "very constructive."

    The United Kingdom held the referendum on quitting the EU on June 23, 2016. In March 2017, May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the country's withdrawal process. Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union started in June and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.

    In December, the sides finished the first phase of negotiations. London and Brussels are currently preparing for the second phase of the talks, which is dedicated to the transition period in EU-UK relations after Brexit, and their future trade and security cooperation.

    Related:

    US Adds Former Palestinian Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh to Sanctions List
    YouTube Finds No Evidence of Russian Interference in Brexit Referendum
    Serious Fears Voiced Over Britain's Future Military Might After Brexit
    Brexit Worse Than the Iraq War? Only if You Forget the 1M Dead
    'Brexit Is One of the Best Things to Happen to Us': UKIP Founder
    Tags:
    sanctions, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok