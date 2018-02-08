Register
22:56 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bavarian State Governor and Chairman of German Christian Social Union party, CSU, Horst Seehofer, gestures during his speech at a party convention of the German Christian Social Union, CSU, in Munich, Germany, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016

    Bavarian CSU Approves Draft Deal on Forming Coalition Government - Head

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leadership of Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) on Thursday approved an agreement on forming a ruling coalition with its sister party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), CSU leader Horst Seehofer said.

    "We have voted for making this coalition agreement the basis of our future work on forming the government," Seehofer said, as quoted by the party's Twitter.

    Seehofer added that he was satisfied both by the preliminary agreement and final coalition agreement.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, is flanked by Martin Schulz, right, chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, and Bavarian Governor Horst Seehofer, chairman of the Christian Social Union, CSU
    German Coalition Gov't Deal to Speed Up 'Downfall' of CDU/CSU, SPD Parties - AfD
    On Wednesday, Berlin hosted the final round of coalition talks between the CDU/CSU alliance and the SPD. The parties agreed on a draft coalition deal, which comprises promises from the new government to improve the welfare of German citizens, and strengthen the country's security and stability. The coalition deal should be approved by the CDU and CSU at the parties' respective congresses — something which the CSU has already done — and by all party members in the case of the SPD.

    READ MORE: Merkel Tries to Drag Germany Out of Political Deadlock — Coalition Deal

    Germany held parliamentary elections on September 24. The CDU/CSU bloc won the election with 33 percent of the vote, but failed to secure an absolute majority. The SPD came in second with 20.5 percent of the vote. The CDU/CSU alliance's head Angela Merkel initially planned to form a coalition with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, but the preliminary talks with them were unsuccessful. The SPD entered the talks with CDU/CSU after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's proposal, although initially, the party ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition with the Merkel-led alliance.

    Related:

    'I Vote for Erdogan': Germans Reject All Candidates in Outrageous Election Memes
    Turkish, German Foreign Ministers Speak for First Time Since Bundestag Election
    Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Elected to Rosneft Board of Directors
    Tags:
    coalition, Christian Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok