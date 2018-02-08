Lawyer of 2015 Paris Attacks Suspect Calls for Acquittal on Technicality

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Sven Mary, the lawyer of Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, on Thursday asked for his client to be acquitted on the grounds of a legal technicality, as the court orders were written in French and not Dutch as required under the Belgian law, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Mary argued that since the documents were initially to be filled out in Dutch but were ultimately completed in French, all charges for exchanging fire with the police should be dropped.

READ MORE: Paris Attacks Suspect in Court: 'I'm Not Afraid of You, I Put My Trust in Allah'

The trial resumed earlier in the day at the Palace of Justice in Belgium with the absence of Abdeslam, who has refused to attend his own trial, only recognizing the authority of Allah. His lawyer started his defense by saying that he himself recognized the legitimacy of the tribunal. Debates are in progress.

The French authorities say that Abdeslam would "for the moment" remain in the high security prison of Vendin le Vieil in the North of France. The trial could conclude its debates on Thursday or Friday, as originally intended.

Abdeslam and his accomplice, Sofiane Ayari, have also been charged with the attempted murder of the police officers who were conducting a search of a house in Brussels' Forest Borough on March 15, 2016.

READ MORE: Extremist Ideas Growing in Europe as Terror Attacks Hit Major Cities

Abdeslam, 28, a Belgian-born French national of Moroccan descent, is suspected of involvement in the series of terror attacks across Paris and its suburb of Saint Denis in November 2015, which left 130 people dead and over 400 injured. He is also accused of having links to the Daesh terror group. After the Paris attacks, Abdeslam managed to leave France for Belgium where he was arrested several months later.