Register
19:39 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police stand guard outside a South London

    200 Eastern Europeans Found Enslaved in Latest UK Modern Slavery Case

    © Fotobank.ru/Getty Images/ Dan Dennison
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The case reflects the rampant spread of forced servitude in Britain, despite the government's efforts to enhance its human trafficking prevention and response strategy.

    This Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police conducted a "major operation" in the small village of Manaccan in the south of Cornwall to "tackle a case of suspected modern slavery."

    The responding officers found some 200 migrant workers, predominantly from Eastern Europe, who were forced to work on a flower-picking farm.

    READ MORE: UK Bishop: Eastern European Women 'Treated Like Animals' in Pop-Up Brothels

    "Specialist officers executed a warrant at Bosahan Farm on the suspicion that modern slavery offences were taking place against migrant workers," the official statement read.

    "Those affected by this alleged crime are mostly male migrants thought to be from Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria."

    According to the official report, three local residents were detained during the operation on suspicion of committing modern slavery offenses.

    Modern slavery
    © Flickr/ Howard Revis
    'Warm Words Are Not Enough': UK Gov't Fails to Combat Modern Slavery Pandemic
    The rescued migrants are currently being safeguarded at a specialized reception center created by the Cornwall Council and the Salvation Army.

    The press statement of the Salvation Army highlighted the importance of specialized medical, psychological and financial care being available to the victims of modern slavery.

    The Cornwall raid represents the latest development in the British government's campaign against modern slavery and human trafficking.

    "It is vital that all victims of modern slavery are given the opportunity to reflect on their experience in a safe and supportive environment, and to gain access to the assistance they so desperately need and deserve," the statement said.

    Overall, there are still more than 10,000 victims of modern slavery in the UK, according to the latest government data.

    Related:

    UK-Based Anti-Slavery NGO Back Child Refugee Acceptance Scheme
    British Police Not Tackling Modern Slavery, Human Trafficking - Report
    Modern Day Slavery in the UK
    Prison Nation: Americans' New Form of Slavery
    'Merciless' UK Traveler Family Jailed For 80 Years for Modern Slavery Offenses
    Tags:
    rescue, recovery, operation, police, farming, human trafficking, forced labor, modern slavery, salvation army, Devon, Cornwall, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok