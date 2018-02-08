200 Eastern Europeans Found Enslaved in Latest UK Modern Slavery Case

The case reflects the rampant spread of forced servitude in Britain, despite the government's efforts to enhance its human trafficking prevention and response strategy.

This Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police conducted a "major operation" in the small village of Manaccan in the south of Cornwall to "tackle a case of suspected modern slavery."

The responding officers found some 200 migrant workers, predominantly from Eastern Europe, who were forced to work on a flower-picking farm.

"Specialist officers executed a warrant at Bosahan Farm on the suspicion that modern slavery offences were taking place against migrant workers," the official statement read.

"Those affected by this alleged crime are mostly male migrants thought to be from Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria."

According to the official report, three local residents were detained during the operation on suspicion of committing modern slavery offenses.

The rescued migrants are currently being safeguarded at a specialized reception center created by the Cornwall Council and the Salvation Army.

The press statement of the Salvation Army highlighted the importance of specialized medical, psychological and financial care being available to the victims of modern slavery.

The Cornwall raid represents the latest development in the British government's campaign against modern slavery and human trafficking.

"It is vital that all victims of modern slavery are given the opportunity to reflect on their experience in a safe and supportive environment, and to gain access to the assistance they so desperately need and deserve," the statement said.

Overall, there are still more than 10,000 victims of modern slavery in the UK, according to the latest government data.