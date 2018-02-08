Register
    UK Girl Trampled to Death in Stampede for Cheap Drinks at Student Night Club

    © Flickr/ Ralph Thompson
    The deadly incident occurred at a popular night club, when a metal barrier collapsed under students during the massively popular drinking event.

    A 20-year-old female student at the University of Durham suffered a fatal head injury, when a metal barrier used for crowd control crashed on to club-goers lining up during a busy Wednesday night.

    According to the eyewitnesses quoted by the Tab, the Missoula nightclub was overwhelmed by the "complete chaos", as crowds of local students sought to get cheap drinks during the Game Over party organized by the club's management.

    READ MORE: Deadly Alliance: "Cancer in a Bottle" Will Kill Over 135,000 in UK by 2037

    "We'd made it to the front but they refused to let any more people in until 12."

    "People were trying to reason with them, telling the bouncers it wasn't safe and someone was going to get hurt," a bystander told the newspaper.

    Whisky
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Lock of Shame? Young Woman Wakes Up Trapped in Nightclub, Plans to Sue
    In an effort to control the raging crowds, the club's security put up the metal barriers, which eventually collapsed under the students.

    The victim was trapped underneath the fallen barrier, and was killed by a fatal head injury.

    The local security attempted to resuscitate the woman before the paramedics arrived, yet she was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Students could get bottles of beer for only £2 and shots of liquor, such as Sambuca and tequila, for just £1.

    READ MORE: UK Fentanyl Dealer Who Offered 'Buy One, Get One Free' on Dark Web Jailed

    Speaking to The Mirror, a North East Ambulance Service spokesman said that the service "received a call at 11.50pm to reports of an incident outside Missoula in which someone had received a serious head injury."

    "CPR was already in progress. We sent three resources, as well as an officer. Sadly, the patient died at the scene."

    The investigation into the circumstances of the death is still ongoing.

