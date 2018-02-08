Register
19:38 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks among VBCI armored vehicles on June 9, 2015 at Mourmelon military camp, northeastern France

    French Defense Budget Proposal Suggests Yearly $1,7 Bln Increase in 2019-2022

    © AFP 2018/ MARTIN BUREAU
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The draft French defense budget proposes an annual increase of 1.7 billion euros between 2019 and 2022 and the yearly boost is set to reach 3 billion euros from 2023, the French Defense Ministry said Thursday.

    A total funding of 295 billion euros is previewed for 2019-2025, according to the ministry's Twitter.

    The ministry, which unveiled the new budget proposal earlier in the day, a special effort will be put into cyberdefense with 1.6 billion euros earmarked for this area and additional 1,000 positions as well as a permanent cyberunit.

    The intelligence services have been promised 1,500 new positions and 4.6 billion euros for equipment.

    READ MORE: France to Raise Defense Budget by $1.9Bln

    French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ Joel Saget
    Le Pen Vows to Boost France's Defense Spending to 3% of GDP by 2022
    The increase of the defense spending comes amid US demands for European countries to contribute more to the NATO budget for their own defense. During his election campaign, France's President Emmanuel Macron vowed to raise defense budget to 2 percent of GDP by 2025 in line with the NATO demands. The military upgrade is also believed to be a part of the French president's efforts to improve collective European defense capacity and strengthen the EU as UK's withdrawal from the bloc looms.

    Currently, the French armed forces are participating in several military campaigns: in Syria and Iraq French troops are engaged in the anti-Daesh operation, whereas about 4,000 troops are fighting terrorists in West and Central Africa. Within the French territory, there is a 7,000-strong contingent, which has been patrolling the streets since 2015 in the wake of a series of deadly terrorist acts.

    Related:

    Turkey Intends to Develop Own Air Defense System With France and Italy's Help
    France to Raise Defense Budget by $1.9Bln
    Le Pen Vows to Boost France's Defense Spending to 3% of GDP by 2022
    Showdown Over Franco-German Defense Plans as EU Split on Military Cooperation
    $40 Billion Submarine : France Sinks Japanese Defense Industry
    EU to Share Intel With France After Paris Attacks – Czech Defense Minister
    France Expects EU's Help in Syria, Iraq - Defense Minister
    France to Invest $4.5Bln in Indian Defense Under Rafale Deal
    Tags:
    budget, increase, defense, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok