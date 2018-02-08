French Defense Budget Proposal Suggests Yearly $1,7 Bln Increase in 2019-2022

A total funding of 295 billion euros is previewed for 2019-2025, according to the ministry's Twitter.
The ministry, which unveiled the new budget proposal earlier in the day, a special effort will be put into cyberdefense with 1.6 billion euros earmarked for this area and additional 1,000 positions as well as a permanent cyberunit.
#LPM 2019-2025: création d'une posture permanente #cyber. La fonction "prévention" est renforcée.— Ministère des Armées (@Defense_gouv) February 8, 2018
"Pour réussir sur tous les terrains et anticiper les conflits de demain, nous investirons pleinement dans […] la cyberdéfense." @florence_parly pic.twitter.com/dbTyeAw4M4
The intelligence services have been promised 1,500 new positions and 4.6 billion euros for equipment.
Currently, the French armed forces are participating in several military campaigns: in Syria and Iraq French troops are engaged in the anti-Daesh operation, whereas about 4,000 troops are fighting terrorists in West and Central Africa. Within the French territory, there is a 7,000-strong contingent, which has been patrolling the streets since 2015 in the wake of a series of deadly terrorist acts.
