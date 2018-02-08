Choose Your Poison: Half of Partiers in Berlin Use Amphetamines or MDMA - Survey

Europe’s party Mecca, Berlin, has earned its infamous title, “the drug center of the nightlife scene” according to the latest stats. The city’s authorities plan to spend 300,000 euros on a new anti-drug campaign.

Half of those polled in the first comprehensive study on drug use in Berlin’s nightclubs have revealed that they use amphetamines or ecstasy. Over 60% of respondents answered they had ingested some form of cannabis over the last month. Either cocaine or ketamine were named by a third of partygoers as drugs of choice. Most of them, however, claimed to stay away from hard drugs such as heroin.

The survey, which was conducted by Berlin’s city health office and one of the city’s hospitals, cost 19,000 euros ($23,400).

Reasons cited for taking substances varied from physical stimulation to establishing a festive mood.

The study reports that users are typically between 20 and 30 years of age and University or high-school-educated; 85% of them are originally from Berlin.

Berlin's chief health official, Dilek Kolat, said "I do not want to demonize clubs and club visitors. But we should not blind ourselves to the high consumption of risky drugs in the party scene." The local government is allocating 300,000 euros ($370,000) to launching a new anti-drug campaign to persuade club-goers to abstain from illicit substances.

These revelations came hot on the heels of an appeal to legalize cannabis voiced by the union of German criminal police. This was, however, quickly rebuffed by the government, as the country’s health ministry made it clear they were not going to alter the existing regulations.