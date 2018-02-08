Register
19:38 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman holding a child at the refugee camp in Chios, Greece.

    Refugee Crisis: Kids Stuck on Greek Island Vaccinated Against Diseases

    © Photo: Daphne Tolis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Major Migrant Crisis in Europe (1817)
    0 0 0

    It's estimated more than 7,600 asylum seekers are stuck on the island of Lesvos, the majority of them in Moria where conditions in the camp are described as "harsh", "squalid" and "dangerous" by human rights organizations working there.

    Meanwhile a vaccination campaign for children stuck on the Greek island of Lesvos is underway. Charity, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) aims to vaccinate 2,000 children who are living in the Moria camp. The program hopes to guard against deadly childhood illnesses, including measles.

    ​"We can vaccinate kids against deadly childhood illness but we can't sadly vaccinate them against the difficulties they face living in harsh conditions in a place like Moria" MSF Sea tweeted. 

    ​The refugee camps are operating at double their capacity and the numbers are growing. It's thought around 350 unaccompanied minors are among the 7,000 people living in the Moria camp built for 2,300 people.

    READ MORE: Winter is Coming: MSF on 'Dramatic' Situation Around Refugees on Greek Isles

    In March 2016, the European Union (EU) signed a refugee deal with Turkey. So-called irregular migrants would be sent back from Greece to Turkey; in return, specially selected Syrian refugees from Turkish refugee camps would be resettled in Europe under the ‘one-for-one' policy.

    Syrian refugees stand inside the Moria camp during the demostration against the deal between EU and Turkey, on March 24, 2016 in Lesbos.
    © AFP 2018/ Fabio Bucciarelli
    EU-Turkey Migration Deal Failed Model for Further Agreements – MSF

    Ahead of the EU-Turkey deal, members of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee warned: "Outsourcing the refugee crisis to Turkey is not a credible long-term solution to the problem."

    READ MORE: EU's 'Dodgy Deals' Accused of Making Refugee Crisis Worse

    In September 2017, some 4,800 people arrived on Greece's shores — the highest number in a single month since March 2016, according to the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR).

    UNHCR spokesperson Cecil Pouilly told a news conference in Geneva that the situation in refugee camps including Moria, Vathy and Chios are critical.

    Some 10,000 asylum seekers are still stuck in government run facilities on the Greek islands unable to leave due to the restrictions imposed on them by the EU-Turkey deal, two thirds of them are women and children.

    In December 2017, MSF called upon EU and Greek authorities to open up the islands and allow people to move to the mainland saying families trapped on the island are "on the brink of a humanitarian crisis." Five people died as a result of the living conditions in the camp.

    ​A mobile clinic to treat children and pregnant women was opened at the end of 2017 while MSF continues to negotiate with Greek authorities to improve sanitation conditions in the camp.

    READ MORE: Clashes Erupt at Refugee Camp on Greek Island of Lesbos

    More than a million migrants arrived in Europe in 2015; the peak of the refugee crisis. The majority of refugees and asylum seekers journeyed by sea via Turkey, some ventured over land. Conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq remain the biggest push factors for the sheer number of people fleeing their home.

    In Greece, authorities separated refugees. Those from Iraq, Afghanistan or Syria were allowed to pass; everyone else considered an 'economic migrant' and held back. This led to violent protests on the Greek border with Macedonia after hundreds of people from Iran, Bangladesh and Morocco were prevented from crossing into Greece.

    READ MORE: Europe One Year On: A Million Migrants, a Million Lives, Still no Solution

    Topic:
    Major Migrant Crisis in Europe (1817)

    Related:

    Greece to House Refugees on Ferries Following Massive Fire at Moria Camp
    Lesbos Municipality Informed Gov’t on Moria Refugee Camp Difficult Situation
    Tags:
    EU-Turkey migrant deal, refugee, diseases, asylum seekers, disease prevention, children, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), European Union, Chios Island, Lesbos, Turkey, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok